Get More Plastic Surgery & Spa Social Media Leads With Price Simulator® In 2021 Enhance Your Social Media Presence With The Top Lead Magnet For Plastic Surgeons And Spas

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is vital in the plastic surgery and spa markets. In these results-based industries, the visual focus of social media can attract followers and leads alike. However, if your website is not engaging or intuitive, this can lead to the leads you do garner from social media to bounce. realdrseattle® created a web application called Price Simulator® to help plastic surgeons and spas capture more leads from social media.

When a social media user clicks from your profile to your website, they are obviously interested in your services. If they cannot find what they are looking for, they will likely move on to a competitor. Through market research, realdrseattle® discovered that over half of leads for the plastic surgery and spa industries click on the website link to find pricing.

If pricing does not exist on the website, users are two times more likely to bounce. Therefore, Price Simulator® provides an engaging and mutually beneficial way for leads to obtain preliminary pricing information. This retains more leads from social media and can boost the authority of your profile, earn more followers in the long run, and ultimately deliver more leads.

Current Price Simulator® clients have seen a 400% increase in leads and conversion rates after implementing the tool of their website. One client, Dr. Alberico Sessa, of Sarasota Surgical Arts, says, "I've never been busier than after I started using Price Simulator®. I had to hire an associate because I couldn't keep up."

Try out a demo of Price Simulator® before committing to see the power for yourself. Also, when you sign up online get your first 30 days free of charge .

About Price Simulator®: Price Simulator® ( https://pricesimulator.com/ ) is a web app designed specifically to get more leads for plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, spas, and medical spas. Easily integrated on an existing website, Price Simulator® is the top lead generation tool in the medical and cosmetic fields. Created by realdrseattle®, an agency founded on plastic surgery and medical marketing, Price Simulator® is perfectly catered to serve both the medical and cosmetic industries.

