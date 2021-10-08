Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2021 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

- Mixte Communications and NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises were the big winners of the night with four awards each

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announced last night the winners of the 2021 National ¡Bravo! Awards , recognizing the best multicultural public relations teams and campaigns in the country. Mixte Communications and NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises were the big winners of the night with four awards each while H+M Communications was named 2021 Agency of the Year. Presented by Aflac, the hybrid virtual event was transmitted live from Miami, FL.

"It was incredibly rewarding and exciting to bring back the HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards this year and celebrate our esteemed honorees, agencies and corporations who are working each day to show the power of the Hispanic community and consumer," said National HPRA President Sonia Diaz. "We are also thrilled to announce the launch of the National HPRA Scholarship Program, which aligns with our mission to play an active role in creating a talent pipeline of Hispanic PR professionals by supporting their dream of a career in public relations."

Recognizing the Best in Hispanic/Multicultural PR

Since 2014, the HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards has recognized communications teams behind incredible brands, organizations and campaigns that drive meaningful impact among the growing Hispanic and multicultural markets. This year's awards introduced new categories, like COVID Response, Best Media/Virtual Event and Social Justice, to reflect the work multicultural teams did around the pandemic and social issues that have been front and center the past 18 months.

H+M Communications was named Agency of the Year for its success in driving, retaining and growing their multicultural business and offering as well as its commitment to developing Hispanic PR talent and providing excellent company culture for its employees.

Winners of the 2021 National ¡Bravo! Awards by category are:



Campaign of the Year: Decisión 2020 by NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises

COVID Response (TIE):

CSR Campaign: Decisión 2020 by NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises

Digital PR Campaign: TurboTax Gives You Más by Havas FORMULATIN

Food & Beverage Campaign: El Patio Tecate by PINTA

Influencer Engagement Campaign: Unleash the Sabrosura by Canijilla USA

Integrated Marketing Communications Campaign: Decisión 2020 by NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises

Internal Communications Campaign: Entérate con Verizon by Verizon

Latin America Campaign: Madres eXtraordinarias by Edelman for Roche Latin America

New Product Launch: Colgate Gum Renewal by BCW Global

Non-Profit Campaign: The Power of the Latinx Voter by APC Collective & MWW

Media/Virtual Event: Prioritizing Latinx Community Outreach During Covid-19 by Mixte Communications

Multicultural Campaign of the Year: Unfinished Business by BCW Global

Public Education Campaign of the Year: Prioritizing Latinx Community Outreach During COVID-19 by Mixte Communications

Public Affairs Campaign: #VotingMovesCA: Activating Youth Voices for Voter Turnout by Mixte Communications

Social Justice Campaign: #VotingMovesCA: Activating Youth Voices for Voter Turnout by Mixte Communications

Technology Campaign: TurboTax Gives You Más by Havas FORMULATIN

"Congratulations to all of this year's winners. As we've witnessed over the last year, the pandemic has further reinforced the critical role communicators play in reaching the Hispanic community. As public relations and marketing for Hispanic and multicultural consumers evolves, we remain steadfastly committed to recognizing the great work being done," said Diaz.

Celebrating Honorees Making a Difference

Honoring notable influencers who are making a positive impact in the Hispanic community is at the heart of the annual HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards, which recognized the following honorees this year:

Magda Yrizarry , Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Verizon was recognized with the HPRA Diversity & Inclusion Award for her leadership in advancing diversity, inclusion, and community investment.

Maria Hinojosa was honored with the HPRA Journalist of the Year Award for her storied career covering the Latino community.

Rosanna Fiske , Global Chief Communications Officer at Royal Caribbean, was presented with the HPRA Pioneer of the Year Award , for her esteemed contributions to the communications industry.

Enrique Santos , Chairman and Chief Creative Officer at iHeart Latino, received the HPRA President's Award for his commitment and dedication to being a leading voice in amplifying the positive impact and contributions of the Hispanic community.

The 2021 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of presenting sponsor Aflac, and the generous contributions of Moët Hennessy USA, Cision, Edelman, Havas FORMULATIN, Intuit TurboTax, and Verizon.

The judging panel for the 2021 HPRA National ¡Bravo! Awards was comprised of senior public relations and marketing professionals from agency, corporate, brand & academia.

For additional information regarding the Hispanic Public Relations Association, please visit HPRAUSA.org .

