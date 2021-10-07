Unreasonable Selects Voyager Space for Prestigious Fellowship to Help Solve the World's Toughest Problems

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the company joins Unreasonable 's Fellowship and 2021 Unreasonable Impact Americas Program, with the goal of using the power of business to drive lasting, scalable change.

Voyager logo (PRNewsfoto/Voyager Space Holdings Inc.)

Investments in environmental, social and governance (ESG) have drastically increased in recent years, with $21 billion invested in Q1 2021 alone. In parallel, the demand for ESG metrics in the space sector has also risen, prompting industry incumbents and startups alike to pursue opportunities in space to support a more sustainable future for all of humanity. By uniting like-minded companies dedicated to this idea, Voyager is pioneering a new way of doing business that is not only profitable, but impactful on Earth and beyond.

"The next frontier of space exploration is now, and it's crucial for our new generation of pioneers to use this opportunity and platform to solve pressing global problems," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Voyager Space. "We are honored to join Unreasonable in its commitment to make the world a better place."

Unreasonable hand picks and privately invites the world's most impactful growth-stage companies into The Unreasonable Fellowship. To date, the 285 Fellowship CEOs have raised more than $6.5 billion in financing, and the company works with more than 1,500 sources of capital in an effort to drive more resources, faster, into Unreasonable Companies. Unreasonable Impact Americas is a multi-week virtual gathering designed to further support these entrepreneurs as they work to address key global issues and rapidly create jobs.

"While it may seem counterintuitive at first, those working in the space industry are some of the most passionate people I've met when it comes to making impactful, worldwide changes," said Daniel Epstein, Founder and CEO, Unreasonable . "I'm thrilled to welcome Dylan and the Voyager team to Unreasonable, and I can't wait to see how we can support them on their journey to scale."

Voyager is currently a NewSpace industry leader in EdTech,having flown over 500 student experiments to space, and in AgTech, through a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office leveraging space technology to improve global food security here on Earth. As a co-architect to the World Economic Forum's Space Sustainability Rating , Voyager is also a leader in space debris mitigation. Over 500 soon-to-launch satellites will be equipped with Voyager interfaces that enable end-of-life deorbiting, reducing future space debris. There are already over 200 satellites in orbit today with this technology.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Inc., please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

About Unreasonable

Unreasonable exists to re-purpose capitalism. We are an international company that supports a Fellowship for growth-stage entrepreneurs, channels exclusive deal-flow to investors, and partners with institutions to discover profit in solving global problems. Part global community and part investment firm, we operate at the intersection of profit, advanced technologies, and impact. The 277 ventures in the Unreasonable Fellowship operate across more than 180 countries, have collectively generated $5.4 billion in revenue, raised $6.5 billion in financing, and are positively impacting the lives of more than 700 million people.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyager Space