The Soriano Group takes another step forward in its vision of lifestyle with a unique collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soriano revolutionizes and sets trends in the world with the imminent launch of a groundbreaking collection, another step in the realization of its unique vision of lifestyle.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV poses next to his beloved wife Tracey-Jean Soriano at their wood cabin in New York State. The power couple has embarked in their next venture with fashion, EVs and Lifestyle.

Innovation, Tradition, and Elegance mean Soriano. Did you know that?

Lifestyle, art, biker culture and freedom are the brand's source of inspiration to design this innovative collection. The lifestyle vertical follows the groundbreaking trail of the bikes that Soriano Motori had presented last year, the company's engine vertical.

"Our collection is going to go much further. We are pioneers, influencers to trends. Our firm has always sought innovation, and success and with this new project we want to hit it all," says Marco Antonio Soriano IV, economist and founder of the company.

With this first collection, Soriano seeks to endure over time, and promote their Italian style globally combining innovation, tradition and elegance, the pillars of the brand's DNA since its initial foundation in the early twentieth century.

The collection will cover casual style and garments intended for everyone: shirts and t-shirts, trousers, sports jackets, dresses, shoes, underwear, or accessories. Furthermore, to meet the needs of the biker world there will also be overalls, helmets, gloves, or boots. The collection, made in Italy, will be pre-EICMA presented November 10th Milan in an exclusive event location with loads of VIPs and celebrities.

The founder, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, inspired by the best industry moguls to design this project; produced The Soriano Fashion collection. Available for sale online and in select locations around the world.

About the Soriano Group

The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patented EV modular system platform.

A team of experienced engineers and designers both from the EU and the USA have worked closely together to create an icon within the field of motorcycles and lifestyle that in turn emanates from today's transformative technologies.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV will this month publish his book "Entrepreneur madness" and has also been a key contributor to the Forbes book published "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom" by Mathieu Gorge.

