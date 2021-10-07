Sony Electronics Introduces 'Perfect for PlayStation®5' for BRAVIA XR™ TVs BRAVIA XR TVs to officially become 'Perfect for PlayStation®5' with brand-new exclusive PS5™ features to create the ultimate next generation console experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced the 'Perfect for PlayStation®5' campaign for its BRAVIA XR TV models Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J and X90J ("BRAVIA XR TVs"), which are specially designed to work perfectly with the PlayStation 5 ("PS5™") and offer a fantastic gaming experience with immersive picture and sound.

Auto HDR Tone Mapping. Gran Turismo 7: TM & (c) 2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TVs will bring in two brand-new PS5 exclusive features1 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. They also support frame rates up to 120fps in a super-crisp 4K resolution as specified in HDMI 2.1 for compatible games2. Additionally, with input lag as low as 6.0ms on the Z9J and 8.5ms3 on the other BRAVIA XR TV models, customers can experience extraordinary smoothness and responsiveness in shooting, sports and high-performance games with instant on-screen action.

"In collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are thrilled to offer our customers new features to enhance their gaming experiences," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With best-in-class picture quality, low input lag and the addition of Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, we can confidently say that BRAVIA XR TVs are 'Perfect for PlayStation 5'."

Sony's BRAVIA XR TVs deliver stunningly realistic pictures full of vibrant colors and eye-catching contrast, complemented by unique sound from screen technology that puts users right in the heart of the action whether they're playing a game or watching a movie.

'Perfect for PlayStation®5' BRAVIA XR-exclusive Features

Auto HDR Tone Mapping 4 : With Auto HDR Tone Mapping, the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during PS5 initial setup. The PS5 will automatically recognize individual BRAVIA XR TV models and select the best HDR setting for the TV accordingly. With the optimized HDR tone mapping level to customers' BRAVIA display specification, they'll see crucial details and colors even in high contrast scenes. For instance, users will get the addition of detailed objects on the track in Gran Turismo™ 7 5 ,6 so they know just how to make their next move.

Auto Genre Picture Mode4,7: BRAVIA XR TVs can detect whether users are playing a game or watching movies and shows. With Auto Genre Picture Mode, the TV automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming, which minimizes input lag to make the action more responsive, or to Standard Mode when watching movies via a streaming service or from an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc on the PS5, which shifts focus to picture processing for a more expressive picture.



Software updates, available by the end of January 2022 , on both PS5 and BRAVIA XR TVs are required to access Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.4

Elevate the Experience with Sony's Sound Products

Sony's BRAVIA XR TVs are an excellent match for an array of Sony's sound products, such as the HT-A9 Home Theater System or the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars. Users can connect the sound products directly to their PS5 and experience the Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode BRAVIA XR-exclusive functions on a BRAVIA XR TV.8

For more on 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' BRAVIA XR TVs, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/bravia-gaming.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

© 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. "Polyphony Digital logo", "Gran Turismo" and "GT" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.

1 Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode will be available via a software update on PS5 and BRAVIA TVs by end of January 2022.

2 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. PS5 game supporting 4K/120fps required.

3 Input lag time measured via 4K 120fps game HDMI input, real-time usage environment or specific conditions.

4 Software updates on both Playstation®5 consoles and BRAVIA are required, and will be available by end of January 2022.

5 Release date March 2022. In development for PlayStation®.

6 "PlayStation", "DualSense", "PS5" and 'Gran Turismo 7' are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

7 Auto Genre Picture Mode works when Auto Picture Mode is on.

8 Software updates on PS5, BRAVIA TV and sound products are required to access Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, available Spring 2022.

