Inkling Positioned as Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning Rising from Innovator in 2020, Inkling Digital Learning Solutions Ideally Suited as Learning Market Shifts Focus to Skill and Knowledge Mastery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced the company has been named as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2021.

Now in its 10th year, the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning examines 18 major learning solution providers. Vendors are divided into four sectors – leaders, contenders, innovators and specialists – and evaluated on several criteria, including product, product strategy, market understanding and roadmap, marketing and management team. Inkling improved its positioning in this year's assessment, rising from the innovator quadrant last year to that of leader.

"Given the shift to hybrid work in the post-pandemic world, learning has become a critical part of what is now referred to as employee engagement. The learning of yesteryear, which was really focused on procuring learning management systems (LMS), has become obsolete," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research, a leading technology focused research and advisory firm. "Modern learning solutions must provide a much stronger focus on skill and knowledge mastery, and be an integral part of the hybrid work ecosystem."

Aragon noted in this year's report that there are five critical learning journeys that need to be addressed: onboarding, professional skills development, job-specific learning paths, on the job training and coaching, and just-in-time microlearning. With a focus on providing a mobile-first, modern learning platform for distributed workforces, Inkling is well positioned to help enterprises meet today's unique operational learning needs. Aragon noted Inkling's strengths in providing a superior learner experience including micro learning and enabling content creation.

Inkling Knowledge, the company's core product, enables dynamic creation of interactive, visual content and distribution for all learning content and organizational knowledge, including intelligent search, making it ideal for just-in-time performance support and ensuring that content remains current. With recent enhancements, Inkling has made the mobile experience more robust, with the addition of geofencing, voice commands and support for QR codes. Inkling Knowledge provides real-time performance support around strategic and mission-critical content and allows companies to replace paper operation manuals and training guides for repetitive tasks with easy-to-access, searchable content.

Inkling Learning Pathways offers a more guided experience, with learning paths, gated steps, targeted assignments and role-based dashboards, while Inkling's Learning Connector allows enterprises to easily integrate Inkling content into their LMS or LXP systems, avoiding the need to create and manage SCORM packages and wrestle with versioning issues.

"Inkling is honored to be identified as a leader in Aragon Research's Globe for Corporate Learning," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "We believe that our positioning in the Aragon Globe validates and underscores Inkling's approach to delivering a mobile first, modern learning platform that engages employees and keeps hybrid teams connected with dynamic, just-in-time collaborative learning, and provides enterprises with the flexibility to break free from the constraints of traditional in-person and paper-based training solutions. Our solutions are designed to meet the needs of today's hybrid work environments and give enterprises a more engaging employee experience and a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent in an ever-changing marketplace."

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

