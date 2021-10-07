Deepbrain AI Launches Saas-based AI Studios, Delivering an Innovative, Cost-effective Way to Build AI Human Models for Customers Globally

New solution offers over 30 AI models in various languages, including English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese with additional languages to follow

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, today announced the launch of its AI Studios SaaS solution, an innovative video production tool that produces videos with AI Humans without the need to film in-person or employ real people.

With AI Studios' SaaS model and a computer, Deepbrain AI has eliminated the prohibitive cost of video production, including studio fees, lighting, camera, and staff, making production easier and much less expensive. For example, to create an AI model, one simply types in a script, and a chosen AI anchor picks up the natural voice of the subject and uses their body language and gestures that mimic a real presenter. Companies can choose from a variety of AI model templates.

AI Studios allows Individuals, and small to medium size businesses to produce content videos for various channels such as YouTube, corporate training and news, and customer demonstrations, all without costly equipment or with the need for deep expertise. A demo of AI Studios can be found here.

"Our mission is to make AI more human and to bring the most innovative and cost-efficient solutions to companies of all sizes and to businesses across the globe," said Eric Jang, founder and CEO of Deepbrain AI. "AI Studios SaaS does just that and customers across some of the most people intensive industries like banking, retail and education, are witnessing the productivity gains of realistic, human-like AI models in their work environments," added Jang.

"As a content producer, AI Studios is very useful," said Cho Byung-hyeon, CEO of Commentary House, a content production company based in Korea. "With AI Studios, I was able to make a video using AI announcer Kim Hyun-Wook, a famous Korean announcer, without hiring, filming or spending valuable time on the editing process. We were extremely satisfied with the result."

One of AI Studios' beta customers is Sinbong elementary school. The Korean school created an AI Tutor with Deepbrain AI's solution and is using AI Tutors in their classrooms and seeing success first-hand.

"We've successfully embraced AI technology in our classrooms with the singular purpose to ensure students learn and thrive," said Mr. Yoon, a Sinbong Elementary School teacher in Seoul, Korea, who with AI Studios, created and used AI Tutors in both his 2nd and 6th grade classrooms. "Our AI Tutors augment my lessons through video synthesis that mimics my teaching delivery as well as lesson reviews from other instructors giving students additional information related to the lesson plan."

Available immediately, AI Studios comes in multiple languages starting with English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean with plans for additional languages available early in 2022. AI Studios' SaaS pricing will include three main plans: Starter, Standard and Premium. The plans include the entire AI Studios solution. The company will offer a 20% discount plan for yearly subscribers.

About Deepbrain AI

Deepbrain AI (www.deepbrainai.io) provides real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. Headquartered in Korea, with offices in the U.S., the company is backed by leading investors in Korea and China and is privately held.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

