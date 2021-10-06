Territorium Partners with the Young People's Project and the Math Door to Create Math Literacy Curriculum for Students of Title 1 Schools

Territorium, the Young Peoples Project, and The Math Door will develop and pilot a math literacy curriculum and formal "Math Literacy Worker" certification program for high school students in Broward County Public Schools

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global competency-based education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced that it will work as a partner with the Young People's Project (YPP), along with The Math Door , to develop a formal certification program and online learning platform to support high school students of Title 1 schools. This will empower the high school students to create and use interactive math games to teach algebra to their middle school peers. Partners in this pilot also include Center for School Climate & Learning , Broward County Public Schools , and the Boston Public Schools' Teacher Cadets .

YPP, an outgrowth of the Algebra Project led by Executive Director Maisha Moses, is a nonprofit that uses math literacy work to develop the abilities of elementary through high school students to succeed in school and in life, helping to eliminate institutional obstacles they may face in being successful.

YPP was selected as 1 of 11 grantees for the second phase of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's U.S. Education Grand Challenge called Balance the Equation . The 11 recipients were chosen out of 400 applications to design and implement solutions to make Algebra 1 more accessible, relevant, and collaborative for students who are Black, Latino, English learners, and/or within underserved communities. Grantees will receive up to $1 million each to pilot their programs in schools across the U.S.

As part of this initiative, Territorium will help YPP and The Math Door build a Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) that captures the math skills and competencies that the Math Literacy Workers (MLWs) use, administers to them a system of badges for mastery of math concepts, and captures evidence of their productivity and experiences tutoring the middle school students that eventually leads to certification. The MLWs will create math games and ideas to communicate and teach math concepts to 7th and 8th grade students.

"Our mission at Territorium is to transform the life of anyone who wants to grow and succeed," said Carlos Guillermo, CEO of Territorium. "We are excited to be a part of this incredible team! We know that Territorium's CLR and skills digital wallet will help the Math Literacy Workers to track their math capabilities and skills and be rewarded with different badges as they progress to certification."

Through the pilot, YPP and The Math Door will train the high school students. Teachers will support these 80 high school MLWs who will provide near-peer instruction to 7th and 8th grade students. The MLWs will be trained to take the lead in the context of near-peer learning and teaching, while the teachers support, coach, and mentor them.

"The interactive games we are designing will help students develop multiplicative and rational number fluency, concepts that are foundational for Algebra," said Maisha Moses, Executive Director, YPP. "Student motivation and ownership is required for social change. With Territorium's help, we can capture the competencies and skills of the Math Literacy Workers so they have evidence of their knowledge and experiences that will set them up for lifelong success."

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and competencies, wherever it happens. Territorium's CLR is certified by the IMS Global Learning Consortium. For more information, visit www.territorium.com .

About The Young People's Project

Founded in 1996 in Jackson, Mississippi, it is the goal of The Young People's Project to train, employ, and support 1,000 high school students to become Math Literacy Workers (MLWs) over the next 10 years. For more information, visit https://www.typp.org/ .

About The Math Door

The Math Door's Math-MapperTM interactive diagnostic assessment system will support MLWs to collaboratively extend conceptual understanding of mathematics. Math-Mapper's learner-centered assessments provide feedback to students and teachers on students' progress over time, based on learning trajectories. For more information, visit https://www.themathdoor.com/ .

About The Center for School Climate & Learning

Founded in 2010, the Center for School Climate & Learning is dedicated to helping schools and school leaders provide quality education for ALL students. We help schools achieve greater success with ALL students by promoting positive school climate and culture through personalized learning. For more information, visit https://thecscl.com/ .

About Boston Public Schools Teacher Cadets

Boston Public Schools BPS Teacher Cadet Program (TC) is a district-wide pathway that identifies and cultivates culturally, linguistically and racially diverse high school students who will become the educators of tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.teachboston.org/hstt .

About Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in the state of Florida. The District is Florida's first fully accredited school system since 1962. For more information, visit https://www.browardschools.com/ .

