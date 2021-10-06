Michael V. Griffin Joins HKA as Partner and U.S. Head of Forensic Technical Services

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA announced today that Michael V. Griffin has joined the firm as Partner and U.S. Head of Forensic Technical Services (FTS), based out of the Philadelphia office.

(PRNewsfoto/HKA Global)

HKA has global FTS resources with more than 400 technical subject-matter experts encompassing a wider range of specialist disciplines including architecture, engineering, science, project management and other technical disciplines. Griffin's mission will be to grow HKA's FTS group within the U.S. market as a multi-disciplinary team providing expert witness and expert advisory services across any type of dispute.

Griffin is a civil engineer and proven industry leader with extensive experience in construction claims and forensic technical services. His expertise in the planning, design, and construction of major transportation, building, and heavy civil construction projects has helped him deliver a variety of technically complex facilities and projects. Highlights of Griffin's assignments include the Comcast Center, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, various public buildings, and numerous transportation projects for such notable clients as the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, New Jersey Transit, and Federal Transportation Administration.

Griffin earned his BCE and MCE in Civil Engineering from Villanova University and his MBA in Finance from La Salle University. He is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in PA, NJ, NY and MD. Prior to joining HKA, he was President of Hill International's Project Management Group (Americas).

"We look forward to Mike leading the FTS Group and growing operations," said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner of Head Americas Region. "We have tremendous forensic engineering and technical expertise, and Mike is the perfect leader to help establish this group among the best consultancies in the space," he added.

"I welcome Mike to HKA," said Gerry Brannigan, Partner and Head of the Global FTS Group. "I am looking forward to collaborating with Mike to help expand our global offering. Together, we are focused on providing the best technical expert service to clients around the world," he added.

About HKA -

HKA is the world's leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation and dispute resolution within the capital projects and infrastructure sector. We employ more than 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in more than 40 offices across 17 countries. Our team has extensive experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes, forensic accounting matters and in cybersecurity and privacy governance and compliance. HKA also supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

Contact

John Paolin

Principal

HKA

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, Suite 320

Philadelphia, PA 19103

609 320 8276

johnpaolin@hka.com

www.hka.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HKA