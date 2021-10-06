TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2022 is set to kick off from May 24 to 27 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, featuring Innovative Computing, Accelerating Intelligence, Digital Resilience, Connected X-Experience, Innovations and Startups, and Sustainability. This annual tech event will continue to lead in the discovery of the latest technology trends. Due to the pandemic, the annual physical show was cancelled for two years, but COMPUTEX 2022 is back, and it is open for international exhibitor registration starting from October 6. In addition, the global warm-up tour, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, will begin on November 18.

COMPUTEX 2022 Opens for International Exhibitor Registration Today

As a co-organizer of COMPUTEX, TAITRA indicated that technology has demonstrated its importance in enabling business resilience in the past year, as society experienced challenges and witnessed accelerated digital transformation in various industries. As a leading ICT trade show, COMPUTEX has embraced digital transformation and will return anew to bring better exhibition experience to attendees.

#COMPUTEXisEverywhere, a global tour to outline the technology landscape

As a warm-up for COMPUTEX 2022, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere will offer critical technology and application solutions to the global technology ecosystem along with Taiwan's top leading technology companies.

#COMPUTEXisEverywhere will be making its tour to United States, Spain, Singapore, UK, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel, and Germany. One of the latest events is Japan IT WEEK 2021. COMPUTEX will attend it at Makuhari Messe from October 27 to 29, exhibiting 30 d&i awards winning products.

By promoting Taiwanese technologies and innovations globally, COMPUTEX hopes to better engage with foreign partners for more opportunities. Stay tuned.

