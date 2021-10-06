Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Revance (NASDAQ: RVNC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Revance may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on Revance's disclosures regarding its manufacturing facilities. The FDA notified Revance that it would not approve an application for the use of DaxibotulinumtoxinA as an injectable treatment for moderate to severe frown lines, citing deficiencies related to the FDA's on-site inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility.

