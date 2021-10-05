Sharp's Moonsun Park Recognized as NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business 2021

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announced today that NJBIZ has named Moonsun Park, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, one of the 2021 Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey. This award recognizes the hard work and significant impact of New Jersey-based female business leaders, as well as their relentless passion, creative thought-leadership and vision.

Moonsun Park, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at Sharp Electronics Corporation

Part of the Sharp family for 23 years, Moonsun was selected by NJBIZ in a large part due to her strong problem-solving skills and acute sense of financial acumen that helped guide the business through the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of her responsibilities, Moonsun oversees Sharp's Facilities department, and in this capacity has ensured all employees feel safe during this difficult time. In her capacity as CFO, she has identified ways to not only cut down on costs, but also raise cash flow, which is allowing the business to continue to thrive during the most challenging environment we have lived through. As a founding member of the Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution (WISE) group, Moonsun has also served as an advocate for other women to find pathways to success. Her vision and commitment to the business and the community at large are holistic and she understands the importance of making decisions to benefit both.

"Moonsun is not just a CFO. She is a prominent leader in the company who we depend on for advice on business direction as we work through tough decisions to steer our company forward," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman of the Board, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "It's really no surprise that she has attained this prestigious recognition by NJBIZ. We are proud of Moonsun and appreciate her as a key contributor in creating the vision for our company."

The NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business Award selects their winners based on information regarding entrants' professional background and expertise, the impact the individual strives to make in their given industry, where they see the necessity for change in their industry, level of interaction with community service and leadership. The award recognized women from an array of professional backgrounds, including electronics, IT, financial services and healthcare.

The list was officially announced on September 23 on the NJBIZ website and the honoree event will take place virtually on October 25, 2021.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at sharpusa.com.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation