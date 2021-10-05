Gore Mutual Insurance Company Becomes First Canadian Insurer to Rollout Solera Qapter® Estimating Platform

New Technology Enables Advanced Estimating and Total Loss Workflows

WESTLAKE, Texas and TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera | Audatex (Canada), a global provider of risk and asset management software and services to the automotive, fleet, and property ecosystems, announced that Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) is the first Canadian insurer to rollout Qapter Estimating, Solera's revolutionary AI-based estimating platform.

Joining insurance companies around the world, Gore Mutual is the first Canadian insurer to utilize Qapter to assess vehicle damage for improved customer service. Qapter is the Solera | Audatex (Canada) next-generation browser-agnostic estimating and total loss workflow platform for staff, repair shops, and independent appraisers. At its core, Qapter allows stakeholders to perform their jobs more efficiently, with an intuitive user-interface designed for the needs of modern repair and claims operations.

"Qapter drives huge efficiency gains for our customers already using it around the world," said Michel Caron, vice president of sales, Solera | Audatex (Canada). "Those efficiency gains are mostly due to the accuracy of the estimate from quality data. Like other companies using Qapter, we know Gore Mutual and its collision repair partners are keenly focused on and desire both accuracy and efficiency. We are delighted to deliver them both."

"As we continue to evolve our ClaimCareTM program, the customer has to be at the center of every decision we make. Qapter has allowed us to quickly and accurately assess the damage and communicate with our network of auto repair shops, brokers, and customers," said Neil Weir, vice president of claims, Gore Mutual. "Ultimately, we want to make the claims process as smooth as possible and get the customer back in their vehicle quickly. Qapter allows for that, particularly because the data flows seamlessly into our Guidewire Cloud system."

"Qapter has world's most comprehensive database in the industry," added Caron. "It's no secret that Gore Mutual has big plans to grow its book of business and Qapter will allow Gore to manage that growth in claims volume for years to come."

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurance companies. Based in Cambridge, Ontario, we are a Canadian mutual company, with more than 500 employees focused on delivering outstanding insurance products and services to customers. In 2019, we launched our Next Horizon strategy—a 10-year plan—to transform Gore Mutual from a mid-size regional carrier to a national-scale insurer with over $20 million invested in talent and technology.

We continue to strengthen Canadian communities through the Gore Mutual Foundation. Over the past 22 years, we have donated more than $10 million to over 790 charities.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global data intelligence and technology solutions provider serving the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, Dealersocket, Omnitracs, eDriving, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's innovative solutions empower smarter decision-making through software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence that come together to deliver insights to our customers and accelerate business outcomes. Solera serves over 235,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

