Emerging social media company FreeSpace Social responds to Facebook shutdown

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the unprecedented shutdown of Facebook and its subsidiaries, FreeSpace Social CEO Jon Willis weighed in on the crisis.

Asked about Facebook losing its service, Jon said: "there are multiple conflicting reports about whether Facebook is experiencing some form of cyber-attack, or if their services were suspended as a result of the whistleblower's report. Everything is speculation at this point."

FreeSpace Social is serious about social responsibility and designed the platform around behavior that supports the mental health and safety of our users, whereas competing social platforms follow the same commercial playbook that led to warning labels being imposed on cigarette packages.

"The business of social media needs to change," said FreeSpace co-founder and human trafficking activist, Jaco Booyens. "That's why we designed FreeSpace to prioritize positive actions, impact in our communities, and the protection of our young people - instead of the rigorous pursuit of profit, unnecessary data harvesting, and needless tracking." Willis continued, "we are excited to see people stepping forward after today to help to fix the problems."

Even while still in beta, with many new features on the way, FreeSpace Social has attracted users from over 176 countries, and recently welcomed world-renowned Neurosurgeon and 17th Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, to their board of advisors.



