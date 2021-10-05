Accelerate360 LLC Announces The Addition Of Nikki Laughlin In The Role Of Chief Innovation Officer

SMYRNA, Ga., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate), an omni-channel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers, today announced that Nikki Laughlin has been named Chief Innovation Officer. Mrs. Laughlin joins the company from Havas (Chicago) where she served as President since 2019. In this new role for the company, Mrs. Laughlin will apply her broad range of experiences to grow existing revenue streams across Accelerate's various business channels.

"As we continue to rapidly grow and diversify Accelerate360 across multiple channels of business, it became clear to me that we needed someone with Nikki's intellect, enthusiasm and past experience to help shape and support our aggressive growth plans," said Accelerate360 President & CEO David Parry. "Her proven leadership and innovative approach to navigating business challenges with creativity and data will have an extraordinary impact."

Prior to joining Accelerate, Mrs. Laughlin served as President of Havas (Chicago), leading teams across three agency banners, Havas Chicago, Annex Chicago and Annex Experience, where they serviced clients like Amazon, Adidas, AutoZone, Ferrara, Reynolds Consumer Products, Hefty, Michelin and Pillsbury among others. She brings more than 20 years of executive experience spanning the CPG, Retail, and Travel industries. Mrs. Laughlin has held executive roles and led global teams at agencies including Leo Burnett and Havas, retailers including Sears and Meijer, and Facebook.

"I am excited to join Accelerate360 and the incredible opportunity it provides to leverage my past experiences and showcase that, when harnessed effectively, data has an incredible story to tell – one that can be used to make merchandising and marketing more meaningful to businesses, brands and the people and communities they serve," said Mrs. Laughlin. "The team here has been building an incredibly unique flywheel which is well-positioned to be a powerful force, in partnership with retailers and brands, to transform the marketplace."

Recognized by Progressive Grocer in 2017 as one of the Top Women in Grocery, Mrs. Laughlin is a self-proclaimed "retail nerd" who is happiest walking stores with merchants, solving business-problems with innovation and creativity. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Mrs. Laughlin lives with her family in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Accelerate360 :

Accelerate360 is an omni-channel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. They deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, sourcing, marketing and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for their clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,100 employees.

View original content:

SOURCE Accelerate360