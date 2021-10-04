KFAR-SABA, Israel and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, a global leader of digital health innovation focused on helping patients with cardiovascular disease, announced today that Mike Feher was appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mike Feher Appointed as CFO of CathWorks

An energetic and results-driven executive, Mr. Feher brings comprehensive strategic and operational finance experience to his role, including expertise in financial planning and analysis, strategy, investor relations, operational execution, and much more. Most recently, he was Vice President, Business Planning & Development at Allied Universal, the largest private security firm in the world. Before his work at Allied Universal, Mr. Feher held various leadership roles at Edwards Lifesciences, Volcom, and Deloitte. He served as CathWorks Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2019 to 2020. Mr. Feher holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance and Economics, from Chapman University and is a licensed CPA. He also earned an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance from Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

"Mike is an exceptional executive and a great partner with a unique ability to toggle between creating value through long-term strategic planning and optimizing resource allocation through disciplined financial execution," said Ramin Mousavi, Chief Executive Officer of CathWorks. "His fundamental financial knowledge, medical device industry expertise, strong investor relationships, and ability to analyze, plan, and execute will strengthen our leadership team and will drive our continued execution of our strategic vision."

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the dynamic leadership team at CathWorks and help implement its mission of transforming the diagnosis and treatment of patients with coronary artery disease," noted Mike Feher. "CathWorks has significant momentum towards its vision of establishing FFRangio as the new standard of care, and I look forward to working with Ramin and the entire organization to deliver meaningful value to patients, our customers, and shareholders every day."

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company's focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio™ System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural wire-free FFR guidance that is practical for every case.

