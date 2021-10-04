J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Guide to the Markets Mobile-Based Augmented Reality (AR) Experience Developed in collaboration with Coffee Labs, the smartphone and tablet-enabled platform offers clients a new way to access interactive analysis on major economic themes impacting markets and investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the award-winning Guide to the Markets which includes a mobile-based augmented reality (AR) experience, offering clients and users a new way to interact with an abbreviated version of the Guide. The experience will virtually project an analysis on major economic themes impacting investors from anywhere, at any time.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Guide to the Markets Mobile-Based Augmented Reality (AR) Experience

The Guide to the Markets in Augmented Reality is an immersive experience that works in a web-browser on iOS and Android smartphones with no app required to download. Using a smartphone, the technology allows for the user to engage with a holographic version of Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist in the user's physical world, wherever they are. An abbreviated version and elements of the Guide will also be available for display, along with interactive, 3D visualizations of the industry-leading charts and data tables. The experience was created by Coffee Labs and can be accessed by financial professionals via: https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/insights/market-insights/guide-to-the-markets/ar/

As the first asset manager to deliver markets content to advisors using AR, the Guide to the Markets in AR experience seeks to engage and educate clients and prospects across the U.S. The experience builds on existing digital client offerings from J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Market Insights Strategy Team including the Insights Now podcast (also offered through Alexa voice skill), the Insights App for iPhone® and iPad®, videos and webinar offerings.

"AR has demonstrated its value not only for consumer entertainment, but for captivating and engaging investor audiences around complex economic and market topics, especially during a time where in-person client meetings and events are still limited," said Kathryn Ferrero, Chief Marketing Officer of Asset Management Americas and Global Head of Brand Experience, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "With Dr. David Kelly's unique ability to explain complex economic and market issues in a language that financial professionals can use to communicate to their clients, the GTM AR experience can help the advisor community reach the next generation of savvy investors."

Updated each quarter, the Guide to the Markets illustrates a comprehensive array of market and economic trends and statistics through vivid charts and compelling visuals, providing timely and objective analysis to support client conversations.

"For more than 17 years, the Guide has been a key tool used by financial professionals to drive meaningful client conversations. But as client needs and ways of digesting information evolve, so too will the way we engage our clients," said David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We know that advisors value new technology and formats when it comes to consuming economic investment insights, and believe making the Guide available in multiple formats, whether that be podcast, video, through Alexa voice skill, or now through an AR experience, allows us to truly meet and engage with investors where they are – even if that's in their own living room!"

The Guide to the Markets in AR experience, along with the Guide to the Markets, will continue to be updated on a quarterly basis to reflect the latest commentary on global markets. This 4Q 2021 iteration of the Guide to the Markets examines the key themes that are shaping the investment environment, including the Pandemic, Fiscal Policy, Economic Growth, Jobs, Inflation, Profits, Federal Reserve & Interest Rates, Risks & Opportunities and more.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Market Insights:

The Market Insights program provides comprehensive data and commentary on global markets without reference to products. Designed as a tool to help clients understand the markets and support investment decision-making, the program explores the implications of current economic data and changing market conditions.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.6 trillion (as of 6/30/2021), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

About Coffee Labs Inc. :

Coffee Labs is an innovative immersive agency focused on reimagining what a digital experience truly is and the way that brands connect with consumers. Equal parts creative thinkers, strategists, and technologists, Coffee puts the human experience at the center of everything they do and they believe that content is meant to be experienced…not simply consumed. With a focus on mobile, they take a multidisciplinary approach to bridge the digital and physical worlds, evolve the consumer experience beyond linear content consumption and create the unexpected through meaningful interactions. Coffee combines innovation and storytelling to deliver groundbreaking solutions that drive meaningful results and experiences consumers crave. Their wide range of expertise includes multi-platform production, content creation, design, experiential, brand strategy, augmented and virtual reality, interactive video, animation, product development, analytics and much more. Traditional is not in the Coffee vocabulary. For further information, visit coffeeww.com

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management