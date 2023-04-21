COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said over 10,000 more workers were working in March compared to February.

South Carolina’s Employment Situation report for March of 2023 said the state had an estimated 2,316,172 people working. It is an increase of 10,648 over the February estimate and an increase of 14,667 compared to March of 2022.

The estimated labor force of people working and unemployed people looking for work also increased to 2,393,147. It is an increase of 11,040 over the February estimates.

The department said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2% for the state. Nationwide the unemployment rate shrank from 3.6% to 3.5%.

The department said roughly 76,435 people were unemployed in the state in March of this year. This is an increase of 392 people from the February report.

