Sistercare

(803) 926-0505

Sistercare’s mission is to provide trauma-informed services, to advocate for domestic violence survivors and their children, and to promote prevention of domestic violence through community awareness and training.

Sistercare provides many services free-of-charge to include emergency shelter, 24/7 service line, community group counseling, individual counseling, court advocacy, children’s and family counseling, rural services, housing, hospital accompaniment services, teen outreach, and legal representation. With the help of technology and hard-working staff, all services continue to be provided despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can I give? Please visit https://www.sistercare.org/get-involved/donate/