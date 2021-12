Senior Resources

2817 Millwood Ave

Columbia, SC 29205

(803) 252-7734

Senior Resources is a non-profit organization that coordinates services, provides resources and encourages the personal choices that allow Midlands’ area senior citizens to remain independent. Our services touch the lives of more than 4,000 Midlands residents.

How can I give? Visit https://www.seniorresourcesinc.org/donate/