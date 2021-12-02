The Salvation Army

3024 Farrow Rd

Columbia, SC 29203

(803) 765-0260

The Salvation Army focus on those living in the most extreme poverty in the Midlands. We work daily with those who are homeless and offer several homeless prevention initiatives. From serving daily meals to providing Christmas toys to families in need, The Salvation Army reaches out to those in our community who need assistance.

How can I give? there are several ways you can participate:

1. Adopt an Angel – Details attached. Angel tags will be ready Friday, November 12th. I can email you the angel tags. You choose how many angels you would like to adopt. Deadline to return the gifts is Monday, December 6th. All bags will need to have the angel tag(s) attached.

https://www.tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi?c=CB58C376C77FA09772E5859694EB0176C2E0E3BA&aid=&xt=b19c149

2. Stuff Stockings – You pick up at our office (3024 Farrow Road) as many stockings as you would like to stuff and return the stuffed stockings back to our office by Monday, December 6th or deliver to the Christmas Warehouse at the State Fairgrounds in the Nutt Cattel Arena. Details attached.

3. Give Virtually – A gift registry has been set up with Walmart and Amazon. The links to both registries are below. We are encouraging folks to purchase items from the wish lists. All items from the wish lists will be shipped to our building and we will distribute the gifts to the adopted angels at our Christmas Warehouse.

Walmart: https://bit.ly/3obtfB2

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3BZ59OS

4. Virtual Red Kettle – A virtual red kettle set up for general donations will begin on Monday, November 15. To access the virtual red kettle visit our website: doingthemostgood.org or the link below:

https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/ColumbiaRedKettle

5. Ring the Bell – Sign up to ring: https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx

6. Volunteer at the Christmas Warehouse: https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx