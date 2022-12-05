COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peak Drift Brewing Company was founded in 2021 by siblings Sara Middleton Styles and Greg Middleton. The company is launching several craft beers and hard seltzers in select bars, restaurants and stores around the midlands.

Craft beers making their debut include Golden Ale, a rotating series of RED IPAs and Fire Pit Dark Ales, and Berry Crumble Fruited Sour Ale. Hard seltzer flavors include mixed-berry, peach/citrus, and Soda City Hard seltzer, which is cucumber and mint flavored.

Large-scale production of the company’s drinks is up and running at Peak Drift’s new, state-of-the-art production facility located in the North Main area of Columbia.

Construction is also underway for an almost 65,000 square foot brewery and entertainment complex also located in the North Main street area that will open to the public in 2023. It will feature indoor and outdoor dining, lounge areas, a full bar, games, entertainment and more.

“Peak Drift is committed to celebrating everything that makes the Southeast special — the mountains, the oceans, the rivers, and most of all, the people,” says Sara Middleton Styles, co-owner of Peak Drift. “Through our innovative production facility, award-winning products and new brewery coming to the North Main area, we are dedicated to industry collaboration and strengthening our local communities.”

Peak Drift will be hosting grand opening events across the midlands. For a full list, click here.

