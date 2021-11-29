9810 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC, 29223

The Families Helping Families holiday assistance program is a partnership between the non-profit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Beginning in August every year, families apply for assistance through local social service agencies who screen for eligibility. All families for the 2021 program have been identified.

In 2021 Families Helping Families (FHF) in the Midlands will provide assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food, clothing, and Christmas gifts. The estimated value of this assistance is nearly $1.5 million.

How can I give?

Visit our donate page to learn how you can help families in the midlands. https://fhfmidlands.org/donate/