COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Exact Capital announced Monday it is making its first investment in South Carolina into developing affordable housing.

The company is a national commercial real estate development firm and is partnering with Armada Development, a South Carolina based housing developer.

The Columbia investment will construct 240 units of affordable housing. It will be named the Villagers at Congaree Pointe, located on a 14.9 acre site at 2701 Atlas Rd. The company says the total capitalization on the project will be around $51 million.

The development will include 10 three story buildings, 60 one bedroom units, 144 two bedroom units and 36 three bedroom units. Other parts of the construction include a fitness center, playground, splash pad a club house and other amenities.

