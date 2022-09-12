COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is offering two sessions on small business resources and grant funding as part of its All Access Columbia program.

All Access Columbia is an event that’s goal is to develop diverse neighborhoods by providing information and resources to people.

The two upcoming sessions will happen on September 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Busby Street Community Center (1735 Busby Street).

The first session will be hosted by the Office of Business Opportunities and will include information on small business resources, financial assistance and professional guidance on development.

The second session will include information on grant funding opportunities for your neighborhood and non-profit organization.

You can register for the sessions by clicking here.

For more information, call 803-545-3373.

