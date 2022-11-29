Chapin We Care Center

(803) 345-3244

The We Care Center, established in 1986, works with families and individuals in our community who are facing emergencies trying to meet their basic living needs. They serve as an outreach ministry for churches in the Chapin, Little Mountain, White Rock, Peak, Pomaria, and Prosperity communities in answer to the call of Jesus Christ to serve the poor and needy.

With the support of our affiliated churches, local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals, We Care coordinates resources to act as a single point of service for clients whether they need food, gas for doctor’s appointments, kerosene, or help with utilities. There is no charge to clients for services received.