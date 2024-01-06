Volunteers needed for MLK Neighborhood Beautification Project

(WIS) - A revitalization project is looking to make another community here in the Midlands safer. Keeping the Midlands Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help carry out the MLK Neighborhood Beautification Project.

Back in August 2023, residents and businesses were invited to participate in a free, four-hour class on “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design” taught by PalmettoPride. In 2024, Keeping the Midlands Beautiful is using what they’ve shared with residents in Columbia’s MLK Neighborhood to help them improve their properties.

“The [class] teaches easy improvements to your property,” said Traude Sanders, the Executive Director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful.

Eleven homeowners in the MLK neighborhood completed the class. In 2024, revitalization efforts are starting for those homeowners.

Neighbors learned that well-maintained properties with good lighting and visibility are safer, help increase the property’s value and are less likely to be broken into compared to properties that are poorly maintained.

“Things like, improve the lighting around your property, keep your landscaping attractive and your trees and bushes trimmed,” Keep the Midlands Beautiful Executive Director Traude Sanders said, “Eliminating any hiding spots for people, bright colors, things like that.”

Keep the Midlands Beautiful and Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity are recruiting volunteers to assist with landscaping, painting, installation of lights and security projects from January 18th until January 20th, 2024.

“We need help. We need volunteers to help us with these projects,” Sanders said, “We’re working on eleven homes, and we need as many volunteers as we can get with these projects,”

Jaime Scott Fitness is a local organization who is stepping up to help support the project. They’re holding free workout classes on MLK day, where people can make donations.

“We’re going to hold seven different classes on MLK day and it’s 181 spots total and we’re looking to get 181 of those spots filled,” Scott said, “The whole purpose of this giving back project is to really help this neighborhood and really be a beacon of light for this community.”

MLK Neighborhood Resident Annie Bolton has lived in the MLK neighborhood since the year 2000. She says the beautification project will make her neighborhood a safer place.

“I love this neighborhood,” Bolton said, “I think this will help the seniors in our neighborhood,”

In addition to Jaime’s classes, Keep the Midlands Beautiful is looking for volunteers to sign up right now.

People can sign up to volunteer on January 18th through the 20th by clicking here.

