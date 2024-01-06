Vice President Harris to speak in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – The nation’s second-in-command is stopping by Myrtle Beach on Saturday, marking her seventh trip to the Palmetto State since becoming vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Grand Strand to deliver the keynote address at the Women’s Missionary Society retreat of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S.

Sandra Anderson, the president of the Women’s Missionary Society, said they sent Harris an invitation to speak at the retreat, and to their surprise she accepted the invite.

“This year we decided to do something a little special. We got busy, and invited our vice president to come and be with us because we’re on a mission this year,” Anderson said.

But Anderson added that Harris’ visit shows this group of women that they are important.

“Her message to us is we’re just as important as anybody else. It didn’t have to be 5 or 6,000 people, but here, a group of 1,200 missionaries that are willing to hear what she has to say, that sent a strong message to us, that we are somebody,” Anderson said.

Her office previously said she would speak about the administration’s work to build an economy that works for all. Harris’ official White House visit also falls on the third anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol.

Anderson believes the vice president will touch on the upcoming presidential primaries.

“We thought this would be an opportunity for her to come and ignite us to want to go to the polls and vote,” Anderson said. “And not only us, but encourage others as well as we go back in our communities.”

The South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick provided this statement ahead of Harris’ visit to the Grand Strand:

“It’s no coincidence that both Joe and Kamala are making plans to visit less than a month away from the Democratic primary. Along with the majority of Americans, South Carolinians are sick and tired of what this administration has done to our country, and they’re going to use their voices and their votes to make a change – starting with the Republican Presidential Primary on February 24th. No amount of appearances from Biden or Harris is going to change that fact.”

PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS CHARLESTON ON MONDAY

Also, on Monday, President Joe Biden will be in Charleston to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election, our sister station in Charleston reports.

Biden will speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church, a place the campaign says “embodies the stakes for the nation at the moment.”

Mother Emanuel was the site of a racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

Biden’s visit is classified as a campaign visit, as South Carolina is a critical early-voting state and the home of the Democrats’ leadoff primary.

The deadline to register to vote in the First-in-the-Nation Democratic primary on Feb. 3 has passed; however, you have until Jan. 25 to register for the First-in-the-South Republican primary. That primary will take place on Feb. 24.

Because voters don’t register with a political party in South Carolina, they can vote in either primary but not both.

