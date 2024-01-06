SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter Police Department looking for 3 missing teens

The missing people are Amijay Bell-Sanders, 15, Amya Bell-Sanders, 17, and Azaria Parker, 14.
The missing people are Amijay Bell-Sanders, 15, Amya Bell-Sanders, 17, and Azaria Parker, 14.(Sumter Police Department)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is looking for three teenagers who were reported missing shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The missing people are Amijay Bell-Sanders, 15, Amya Bell-Sanders, 17, and Azaria Parker, 14. The teenagers left the Bell-Sanders home on Allen Drive on Friday and have not returned, according to SPD.

Amijay Bell-Sanders was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a pullover. Amya Bell-Sanders was last seen in black and white pants with a black pullover. Azaria Parker was last seen wearing checkered pants, gray and white slides and a black pullover, the department added.

SPD said the three teens are not considered to be in any danger at this point.

The department encourages anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to call SPD or 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 91-year-old woman went missing in Kershaw County on Thursday.
Missing 91-year old woman in Kershaw County found dead
Orangeburg woman charged with 5 counts of neglect of vulnerable adult
Woman charged after vulnerable adults found living in ‘danger’ behind Orangeburg barber shop
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
The fire occurred at Laserform and Machine Metal Fabrication Shop on Farrow Road, fire...
2-alarm building fire in Richland County is under control
Alvin S. Glenn given deadline to address problems
Reports: Several Richland County detainees assaulted, one involving ‘large axe’

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry Sunday and Monday then another First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for heavy rain and strong storms
A three-car crash in Fairfield County near Winnsboro has left one person dead.
Fatal crash in Fairfield County leaves one dead
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women’s Missionary Society retreat of the African...
‘When we fight, we win’: VP Harris talks women’s rights, 2024 election during Myrtle Beach stop
More than two dozen South Carolinians have been arrested in connection with the events of that...
3 years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, more than 2 dozen SC residents have been charged