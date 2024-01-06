Sumter Police Department looking for 3 missing teens

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is looking for three teenagers who were reported missing shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The missing people are Amijay Bell-Sanders, 15, Amya Bell-Sanders, 17, and Azaria Parker, 14. The teenagers left the Bell-Sanders home on Allen Drive on Friday and have not returned, according to SPD.

Amijay Bell-Sanders was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a pullover. Amya Bell-Sanders was last seen in black and white pants with a black pullover. Azaria Parker was last seen wearing checkered pants, gray and white slides and a black pullover, the department added.

SPD said the three teens are not considered to be in any danger at this point.

The department encourages anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to call SPD or 911.

