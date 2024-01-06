Woman charged after vulnerable adults found living in ‘danger’ behind Orangeburg barber shop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation by the Orangeburg Police Department found adults living in an unsafe environment in a facility inside a barber shop.

The police said the investigation found that the adults were bedridden, in rooms that had a strong smell of urine, and were in “imminent danger.”

Orangeburg County Chief Charles Austin, Sr. said in a news release that families “entrusted the personal care of their loved ones” to business owner Shaneima Arnise Montgomery and “their trust was betrayed.”

Police allege that families paid Montgomery to care for their relatives and house them at a facility on 487 Broughton Street with a sign that read “Jerry’s Professional Barber.” The incident report notes that the barber shop was operating during the investigation and noted they saw someone receiving a haircut.

However, this facility was not zoned for residential use, did not have a kitchen or bathing facility, and was not licensed to care for vulnerable adults by the state. There was no documented staff training for the care and supervision of vulnerable adults, the report said.

Shaneima Arnise Montgomery, who police said owns the company Blue Ink Sign Inc., was charged with five counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult. She given a $30,000 bond Friday.

Police found one person in a “closet room area,” according to an incident report. The report also said that the rooms were keyed in on the exterior so that the adults could be locked inside their rooms. In at least one instance, the report details that an adult was prevented from being able to leave their room.

The report also said officers found oxygen canisters and medication within the building were not stored properly. Officers noted a box of used needles on the floor in one of the adult’s rooms.

The city issued a business license to Montgomery under the name Blue Ink Sign Inc. described as “administrative management and general management consulting services.” It is registered under the South Carolina Secretary of State as a nonprofit.

The adults found by law enforcement were transported to a MUSC Health Orangeburg.

