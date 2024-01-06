‘He deserved to be home’: Midlands parents speak out after issuing cash reward of son’s murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in June speaks out as they seek justice for their son.

On Thursday, the family offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the people involved in 19-year-old Jayvion Mayrant’s death.

Quintina Rembert, Mayrant’s mother, said her son’s death caused major setbacks in her family.

”He deserved to be home with his family for the holidays. For Thanksgiving, we didn’t do anything for Thanksgiving. For Christmas, we’ve tried and we did okay. But for New Year’s, it was extremely hard,” said Rembert.

The doorbell security video release by the Richland County Sherriff’s Department (RCSD) captured an image of a person of interest in Mayrant’s death.

RCSD released the video along with a description of the man seen. He was wearing a white tank top and has dread locks.

”We had a break with the ring doorbell camera,” said Sgt. Chris Mastrianni, an investigator with RCSD. “The last couple of days, we’ve put that out to try to identify this individual. We’ve made one arrest on this case with a 13-year-old at the time who we know was an acquaintance of Jayvion. It appears to be a robbery gone wrong is what it looks like from our angle we’re working. Our biggest thing is trying to identify this other individual.”

According to the RCSD incident report, deputies arrived to the 100 Block of Indigo Springs Drive around 8 p.m. on June 25 where they found Mayrant on the ground near a gold Chevrolet Suburban with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

The 13-year-old acquaintance of Mayrant was charged for murder, robbery and a drug/narcotics violation.

Mayrant’s father, Julius Rembert, said they desperately need answers and justice for their son.

”We’re just looking for the public for some assistance, you know, and that’s what the reward is for,” Julius Rembert said. “We’re hoping that someone comes forward that had seen something or heard something. That way it can help us out, help his family out. We’re looking for justice for Jayvion Mayrant, and we’re not gonna let up.”

RCSD is still investigating the case at this time and encourages those who know or have heard anything about the investigation to come forward.

If you know anything about the shooting of Jayvion Mayrant or have any information that might help investigators, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

