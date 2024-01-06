Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Charlotte businessman is in new trouble after he reportedly broke his probation.

At one time, Tim Newman was the CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, but he’s landed himself in legal trouble several times over the years.

In December 2023, a South Carolina judge sentenced him to serve three years in prison for removing an ankle monitor. He was also arrested in October for reportedly threatening a school resource officer.

Newman played a major role in getting the NASCAR Hall of Fame and used to be the general manager of the Charlotte Knights.

Newman is in the custody of the Sumter County Detention Center because of an off-bond motion.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, he will be transferred on to the South Carolina Department of Corrections next week and the motion off bond will be lodged as a detainer against him for Sumter County’s jurisdiction, which includes Lee County.

Once Newman has served time on the probation violation, he will have to return to Sumter County on the motion off bond charge.

