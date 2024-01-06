SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heavy rain moving out of the Midlands by this afternoon

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After heavy rain and gusty winds this morning, we’ll begin the process of drying out and clearing this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Drying out and slowly clearing after lunchtime.

· Rest of the weekend is nice!

· Another First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

First Alert Summary

We’re starting our weekend with a First Alert Weather Day, but it won’t be an all-day event. As a matter of fact, we’ll dry out after lunchtime. Clouds will slowly clear out, leaving us partly cloudy by the end of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper-50s.

Thankfully, the rest of the weekend will remain dry! For Sunday, we’ll have a few clouds in our sky at times. It’ll be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Temps will be pleasant too, topping out in the upper-50s.

We’ve issued another First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. This is due to a cold front that will race through the Southeast. With it, a few strong or severe storms are possible. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging gusts of wind and an isolated tornado. 1 to 3 additional inches of rain are possible with this system as it rolls through.

First Alert Forecast

Today (First Alert Weather Day): Heavy rain and gusty winds before lunchtime. Then, slowly clearing out. Highs in the mid and upper-50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the low-40s.

Sunday: Just a few clouds. Breezy during the afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the low-50s.

Tuesday (First Alert Weather Day): Heavy rain and gusty winds by the afternoon. A few storms may be strong or severe. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler and breezy, with highs in the low-50s.

