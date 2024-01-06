SkyView
Fatal crash in Fairfield County leaves one dead

A three-car crash in Fairfield County near Winnsboro has left one person dead.
A three-car crash in Fairfield County near Winnsboro has left one person dead.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A three-car crash in Fairfield County near Winnsboro left one person dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Master Trooper Gary Miller of SCHP said the crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning on SC-34 at Ramsey Road, about five miles west of Winnsboro.

A 2007 Honda Accord driving west sideswiped a 2023 Chevrolet pickup before losing control, Miller reported. The Honda Accord was then struck by a 2011 Ford Expedition, which ran off the road and collided with a guard rail, he added.

No people inside the Chevrolet pickup were injured. The driver of the Ford Expedition was injured and taken to an area hospital, but the two passengers were not hurt, officials said.

The driver of the Honda Accord was the only person inside the car and died during the crash, Miller stated.

SCHP continues to investigate the wreck.

