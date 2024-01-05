SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonates law enforcement for money in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents of a scam they said is nothing new.

According to deputies, someone is calling residents claiming they’re a law enforcement officer and trying to defraud people of money.

The person is claiming to be “Sgt. Danny Mobley” and is calling from 803-889-8834, deputies said.

The scammer reportedly tells potential victims they have an outstanding warrant or fines that are due, then tries to get them to make payments to him or asks for personal credit card information.

Deputies are reminding the public they will never ask for money over the phone and you should be skeptical of anyone who does.

If you’ve been a victim of fraud, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to report it right away at 803-436-2000.

