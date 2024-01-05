Rotary Half Marathon and 5K closes several roads in Blythewood

BLUTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Rotary Half Marathon and 5K in Blythewood is Saturday, Jan. 6, which means several roads will be closed.

The route runners are taking will drastically slow down traffic on other roads as well. (Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))

Boney Road will be completely closed from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. between Oakhurst Road and McNulty Road.

The route runners are taking will drastically slow down traffic on other roads as well, including Langford Road, Sandfield Road, McLean Road, Wilson Boulevard/Main Street, McNulty Road, Blythewood Road, and Community Road.

Richland County deputies predict Wilson Boulevard will likely be slowed down from I-77 to McLean Road, due to the amount of people who regularly travel on that road.

