Richland County Sheriff’s Departments gives end of the year crime statistics for 2023

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is set to give its end of the year crime statistics for 2023.

Sheriff Leon Lott will talk about them at a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. at the department’s headquarters on Two Notch Road.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

