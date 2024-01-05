Reports: Several Richland County detainees assaulted, one involving ‘large axe’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least three Richland County detainees were assaulted by other detainees this week, according to incident reports from the sheriff’s department.

These reported assaults are the latest reports of violence at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, which is run by the Richland County administration. The Department of Justice announced in November they would be launching a civil rights investigation into two of South Carolina jails.

Richland County’s jail has been under scrutiny for years, but has faced harsher pressure from the state in recent inspection reports.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections -- responsible for inspecting all of the state’s jails -- found Alvin S. Glenn was out of compliance with numerous state laws and threatened its closure if issues were not addressed within 90 days.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies found Willie Singleton, 34, from Eastover, on Tuesday with multiple cuts on his left arm, back of his head and across his chest.

According an RCSD incident report, Singleton and another detainee got into a fight in front of a detention officer. She was standing in front of her desk and saw the two detainees attack each other with weapons and called for extra officers to help. She ran away from the fight and the pod was secured by other detention officers, the report said.

READ MORE: 2 women charged after attempted escape; photos show holes in dorm ceiling

Two weapons were recovered after the fight — a “small cutting instrument” and a “large axe cutting instrument.” The axe was found in a trash can near an officer’s desk and had a purple towel wrapped around it, the incident report said.

The “cutting instrument” and a bloody shirt were recovered from the jail’s medical room, according to the sheriff’s department incident report.

The two detainees who got into a fight were transported to Prisma Health for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Richland County officials.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department responded to a report that a detainee was stabbed in Unit Bravo. According to the incident report, two detainees stabbed another during a verbal altercation.

The stabbing victim had multiple puncture wounds on his head, neck, shoulder and back, the report said. The sheriff’s department believes this stabbing was gang-related.

Two knives were found by jail staff in the shower area of the jail. Richland County officials said that stabbing victim was transported to Prisma Health for treatment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.