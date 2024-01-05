SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo High School’s football coach recognized by Carolina Panthers as High School Coach of the Year

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At a surprise ceremony on Friday, Irmo High School’s head football coach, Aaron Brand, was recognized by the Carolina Panthers as the team’s High School Coach of the Year.

Brand received a commemorative trophy and a $2,000 grant to benefit the high school’s athletic program, according to the Panthers.

Because of this recognition, Brand is automatically a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Throughout his 15-year coaching career, Brand led the Irmo High School Yellow Jackets to consecutive winning seasons, including a perfect 10-0 record in 2023. That was the first time the Yellow Jackets had finished the regular season undefeated since 2002.

Before coaching the Yellow Jackets, Brand led the Chambers Cougars in Charlotte to a state championship appearance and three North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) semi-finals appearances.

More than 125 student athletes coached by Brand have gone on to receive athletic scholarships to play college football.

“Irmo High School’s Aaron Brand has sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region have made significant impacts,” Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Richland County deputies search for person of interest in homicide investigation
‘I don’t even have a grave to visit’: Trial set for man arrested in connection with 1986 cold...
‘I don’t even have a grave to visit’: Trial set for man arrested in connection with 1986 cold case
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video