Irmo High School’s football coach recognized by Carolina Panthers as High School Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At a surprise ceremony on Friday, Irmo High School’s head football coach, Aaron Brand, was recognized by the Carolina Panthers as the team’s High School Coach of the Year.

Brand received a commemorative trophy and a $2,000 grant to benefit the high school’s athletic program, according to the Panthers.

Because of this recognition, Brand is automatically a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Throughout his 15-year coaching career, Brand led the Irmo High School Yellow Jackets to consecutive winning seasons, including a perfect 10-0 record in 2023. That was the first time the Yellow Jackets had finished the regular season undefeated since 2002.

Before coaching the Yellow Jackets, Brand led the Chambers Cougars in Charlotte to a state championship appearance and three North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) semi-finals appearances.

More than 125 student athletes coached by Brand have gone on to receive athletic scholarships to play college football.

“Irmo High School’s Aaron Brand has sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region have made significant impacts,” Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.