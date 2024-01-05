‘I don’t even have a grave to visit’: Trial set for man arrested in connection with 1986 cold case

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged in connection with one of the most notorious cold cases in state history is expected to go to trial early February.

Thomas McDowell’s trial date is set for the week of February 5th.

He is accused of kidnapping and murdering 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez in 1986.

Her body has still not been found.

McDowell, now 63, was arrested in 2022. He remains at Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

Debbie Gutierrez, the mother of Jessica Gutierrez said she’s still mentally preparing herself to face McDowell during the trial next month. She asked for the community’s continued prayers through what she says will be a very difficult time. She said after more than 35 years of not knowing what happened to Jessica, she’s hopeful to soon get the closure she’s been longing for.

“Everybody has a sad, tragic story,” said Debbie Gutierrez. “I don’t even have a grave to visit.”

In 2022, Debbie Gutierrez returned to her home in Lexington County where Jessica was last seen.

“This is where I loved my children with my whole heart and soul,” Debbie Gutierrez continued. “This is where I struggled to have them in a home to love them take care of them and protect them.”

“Home is where your heart is, but if you’re not safe at home, where are you going to be safe at?” she added.

WIS News 10 was at their home on South Lake Drive Thursday morning almost 38 years after investigators say 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez was taken on the night of June 6th by Thomas McDowell.

“It’s just not fair,” Debbie Gutierrez said. “I wish that he had murdered me that night and that my kids would have to grow up without me as opposed to me losing my daughter. You don’t know how many times I have wished that, and it’s just hard to go on without her. I feel like I cannot go and die without knowing where my daughter is.”

For decades, investigators had no information or evidence pointing to what happened to Jessica. But in 2021, through DNA evidence, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, SLED and the FBI announced they were reopening the case.

“We’re looking at all possibilities. No stone will be left unturned,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

More than 3,500 case files were reviewed by authorities before they arrested McDowell in 2022.

WIS obtained copies of arrest warrants for McDowell through the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. According to those warrants, investigators found a fingerprint that was later identified as belonging to McDowell. He was then identified through a photo line up.

The warrants also stated that McDowell had confessed to kidnapping and murdering Jessica to people in the community.

McDowell was arrested at a home in Wake Forest, North Carolina in 2022. Debbie Gutierrez was there when a judge denied McDowell’s bond.

A spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said particulars in the search for Jessica Gutierrez could not be released to protect the upcoming trial. Investigators are asking anyone with any information in Jessica’s case to please reach out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

