Free Family Fun at Three Kings Day Festival

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas comes a day called the Epiphany or Three Kings Day.

The holiday is celebrated as the day the three wise men would have reached baby Jesus and brought him gifts. And here in the Midlands, there is a festival dedicated to honoring this special day.

Joining us today in the WIS News 10 studio is Tanya Rodriquez-Hodges, the organizer of the Three Kings Day Festival.

