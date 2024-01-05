Fort Jackson Forestry conducts prescribed burn

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson Forestry is conducted a prescribed burn on Friday.

It will take place in Training Area 22C near the intersection of Dixie and Messers Pond Roads at 11:30 a.m., according to the post.

NOTICE: Forestry will be conducting a prescribed burn today, January 5, 2024

The prescribed burn will take place in Training Area 22C near the intersection of Dixie and Messers Pond roads on post starting at 11:30 a.m. #VictoryStartsHere pic.twitter.com/mnOKJ32gP0 — Fort Jackson (@fortjackson) January 5, 2024

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.