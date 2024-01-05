FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’re dry ahead of heavy rain and gusty winds for the Midlands tomorrow morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Clouds slowly increase across the Carolinas today, followed by heavy rain tomorrow morning.

First Alert Headlines

· Cool and dry to end the work week.

· First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow morning.

· A nice finish to the weekend!

· More heavy rain and gusty winds next week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! After a frosty morning, our temperatures will slowly warm up as the day progresses. With it, cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of our next round of rain. By the time we’re waking up Saturday morning, rain will have returned to the Midlands.

The first part of our weekend will feature heavy rain and gusty winds, which is why we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day. Through lunchtime tomorrow, wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible. Once the event ends, it’s likely that the Midlands receive up to 1 inch of rain.

After staying dry the rest of the weekend and at the start of next week, we’ll have to watch the forecast closely for next Tuesday. It’s likely that another round of heavy rain and gusty winds will blow through the Midlands. With it, we will have the opportunity for severe storms. Because of this, we may issue another First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds increasing slowly throughout the day. Highs in the low-50s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies by Midnight, followed by rounds of heavy rain near sunrise. Chance of rain 100%. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday (First Alert Weather Day): Heavy rain and gusty winds in the morning. Chance of rain 100%. Drying out by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Another round of heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

