SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’re dry ahead of heavy rain and gusty winds for the Midlands tomorrow morning

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Clouds slowly increase across the Carolinas today, followed by heavy rain tomorrow morning.

First Alert Headlines

· Cool and dry to end the work week.

· First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow morning.

· A nice finish to the weekend!

· More heavy rain and gusty winds next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! After a frosty morning, our temperatures will slowly warm up as the day progresses. With it, cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of our next round of rain. By the time we’re waking up Saturday morning, rain will have returned to the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The first part of our weekend will feature heavy rain and gusty winds, which is why we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day. Through lunchtime tomorrow, wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible. Once the event ends, it’s likely that the Midlands receive up to 1 inch of rain.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

After staying dry the rest of the weekend and at the start of next week, we’ll have to watch the forecast closely for next Tuesday. It’s likely that another round of heavy rain and gusty winds will blow through the Midlands. With it, we will have the opportunity for severe storms. Because of this, we may issue another First Alert Weather Day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds increasing slowly throughout the day. Highs in the low-50s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies by Midnight, followed by rounds of heavy rain near sunrise. Chance of rain 100%. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday (First Alert Weather Day): Heavy rain and gusty winds in the morning. Chance of rain 100%. Drying out by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Another round of heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Richland County deputies search for person of interest in homicide investigation
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Police Lights Generic
1 injured in Kershaw County shooting, deputies are investigating

Latest News

Clouds slowly increase across the Carolinas today, followed by heavy rain tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’re dry ahead of heavy rain and gusty winds for the Midlands tomorrow mornin
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Evening 1/04/2024
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold tonight, then heavy rain moves in Saturday Morning
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Noon 1/04/2024