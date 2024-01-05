SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake

Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs. (Source: WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Firefighters in Maine rescued two dogs that found themselves stranded outside in freezing conditions this week.

Crews from Liberty Fire and Rescue are being hailed heroes after saving the two dogs on Friday.

Rescuers said they received several calls around 7:15 a.m. about two dogs stranded on St. George Lake.

Officials said one of them had fallen through the ice.

Firefighters used water rescue equipment to get one of the dogs out of the water while being able to also get the other animal to safety.

Liberty Fire Chief William Gillespie said the dogs named Pickles and Whimsey had been missing since Thursday.

They were found on the lake nearly three miles from home.

Gillespie reminded dog owners of the importance of making sure their dogs are tagged.

He said Pickles and Whimsey had collars, which helped them quickly notify their owners.

“If they’re not tagged, make sure they have the microchips so we can reunite the dog with you,” Gillespie said. “Dogs need to be secured at all times. It is dangerous to go out there on the ice this time of year.”

No one was hurt during the rescue.

The fire chief said both dogs were extremely hungry but OK and have since been reunited with their owners.

Copyright 2024 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Richland County deputies search for person of interest in homicide investigation
‘I don’t even have a grave to visit’: Trial set for man arrested in connection with 1986 cold...
‘I don’t even have a grave to visit’: Trial set for man arrested in connection with 1986 cold case
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system

Latest News

The family of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in June speaks out as they seek...
‘He deserved to be home’: Midlands parents speak out after issuing cash reward of son’s murder
Gov. Henry McMaster announced details of his executive budget Friday at the South Carolina...
McMaster announces SC executive budget in Columbia
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
Joining us today in the WIS News 10 studio is Tanya Rodriquez-Hodges, the organizer of the...
Free Family Fun at Three Kings Day Festival