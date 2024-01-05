Family, investigators plead for answers in 2019 unsolved murder of Newberry County woman

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of a Newberry County woman who was murdered more than four years ago is pleading for justice in her daughter’s cold case.

Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say 40-year-old Sharonda Sims was ambushed, shot and killed while walking home on September 17, 2019.

Her body was found in a ditch on Drayton street, less than a mile from her house in the Helena section of Newberry.

Martha Sims said she feels compelled to speak out on behalf of her daughter because she cannot speak for herself.

“Whoever did this to my daughter has no idea how much they took from us,” she said in a Thursday interview.

With a belief that the person who murdered Sharonda lives in her neighborhood and walks among her at the grocery store, Martha Sims feels isolated and alone.

“How does a mother and a father go on knowing that somebody murdered your child?” she said. “It’s been over four years and they’re still free.”

Martha Sims said it has been four years of intense, overwhelming pain for her, her husband and Sharonda’s three children as the case is unresolved.

The holidays, she said, are especially difficult.

“I’m not really a shopper, but I never bought anything, I didn’t even make Christmas dinner,” Martha Sims said. “I was just in my robe all day. I couldn’t feel nothing but sadness.”

Martha Sims said her daughter was sweet, loving, apologetic, and driven by faith.

She revealed what has kept her family going.

“Only God’s grace, only His grace,” Martha Sims said.

Investigators say they have interviewed more than 20 people, and have identified some potential suspects, but do not have enough evidence to charge anyone.

Major Robert Dennis with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, lead investigator on the case, said it “tears at him” that he cannot provide answers to the family.

“We’re not going to give up, and I think that’s important,” he said.

The case file has grown thick, with hundreds of pages of interviews and notes compiled during the investigation.

“I will say this Sheriff’s Office prides themselves in solving a case,” Dennis said. “Although this book is this thick, it will continue to get thicker until we solve it.”

Nearby security cameras caught a portion of the shooting, but the flash from the gun is all that is visible because the shooting happened so far away and it was so dark in the middle of the night.

Investigators say they have tried to enhance the video through technology from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI to no avail.

According to Dennis, some of the people that have been interviewed have refused polygraph tests.

Among the forensic evidence that has been reviewed is Sharonda’s cell phone, Dennis said.

Martha Sims said she visits Sharonda’s grave several times a week, dropping off flowers and just talking to her.

“I’m waiting for the day when I can go to see her, and say, ‘Baby, we got him, now you can rest in peace,’” she said.

Anyone who knows anything about Sharonda’s case is urged to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.

Authorities are offering a reward of at least $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

