Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

