Deadlines coming up to register to vote ahead of SC presidential primaries

By Mary Green
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — In just a few weeks, all eyes in the political world will be focused on South Carolina.

For the first time, the state will hold the First-in-the-Nation Democratic presidential primary, followed by the traditional First-in-the-South Republican primary.

The South Carolina Election Commission said it does not have a projection for how many voters will cast their ballots in these pivotal races but is prepared for a major turnout.

“That’s what we hope it’s going to be, but we won’t really know until after election day,” South Carolina Election Commission Public Information Officer John Michael Catalano said.

The first thing South Carolinians need to do if they want to participate in the presidential primaries is make sure they are registered to vote.

If you are, all you need to do is show up on the primary day to cast your ballot or during the early voting period.

But if you are not yet registered to vote, the deadlines to do so are quickly approaching.

In South Carolina, you have to be registered to vote at least 30 days before an election.

With the First-in-the-Nation Democratic primary on Feb. 3, the registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 4.

People who have not done that by close of business Thursday do have an option, to register online with the South Carolina Election Commission at scvotes.gov.

“Online registration is really quick and easy, but it does require you to have an up-to-date DMV ID or license. So make sure you have your DMV ID, and make sure you have your Social Security Number,” Catalano said.

The First-in-the-South Republican primary is later that month, on Feb. 24. The deadline to register to vote in time for that primary is in three weeks, Jan. 25.

With a bit more time before that deadline, people can register to vote online; by downloading a voter registration form, completing it, and returning it to their county voter registration office by mail, fax, or email; or registering in person at their county voter registration office or while receiving services at the DMV and other various agencies.

On both primary days, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Because voters don’t register with a political party in South Carolina, they can vote in either primary, but not both.

“Your participation, we keep a record of it, so you can only vote in one, and we track which one you vote in. While we don’t know who you voted for, we know which election you voted in,” Catalano said.

If South Carolinians have voted in past presidential primaries, they can still choose to participate in either this year.

For example, people who voted in the Democratic primary in 2020 can vote in that primary this year or the Republican primary.

And like local and statewide elections in South Carolina, there will be in-person, early voting options for both parties’ presidential primaries.

For the Democratic primary, it runs from Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Feb. 2, and for the Republican primary, it’s from Monday, Feb. 12, through Thursday, Feb. 22. Early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day during those periods.

“Any voter who’s registered to vote can go during that time, go to an early voting center, and vote just like they would at their polling place on election day,” Catalano said.

Catalano advises people who are already registered to vote but have moved to make sure their registration is updated with their new address.

People who have moved from one county in South Carolina to another must register in their new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

Voters can learn more by clicking here to visit the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.

