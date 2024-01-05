Conway mayor now looking into hate crime ordinance after recent cross-burning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The city of Conway wants to make some changes after a Black couple found a burning cross facing feet away from their home in November.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy has city staff looking into a hate crimes ordinance. This comes one month after the mayor said it was up to the state to do something about it.

However, Bellamy said she was not then aware cities could have hate crime rules of their own.

Now, she’s jumping at the chance to get a proposal in front of the city council as soon as possible.

“If there’s an opportunity to say that is not who we are, that is not what we stand for, that is not what we protect, and that is not what we honor, then I think that’s the right thing for us to do,” Bellamy said.

The mayor said she thinks an ordinance could help a wide umbrella of groups who face discrimination because it would increase the penalties for those who commit the crime.

Bellamy said she hopes that could be enough to stop criminals in their tracks.

“Hopefully, it will give somebody pause just to think another second before they do it,” Bellamy said. “To understand that they’re now accused of actually acting as a hater. A person who is just so bitter.”

WMBF News was the first to share Shawn and Monica Williams’ scary encounter that has them fearing returning to Conway.

Cross-burning has long been seen as a hate symbol in the South, popularized by the Ku Klux Klan.

Horry County police, the FBI and NAACP have since launched investigations into their neighbors accused of lighting the cross on fire. They were both charged with second-degree harassment in connection to the incident over Thanksgiving weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE: FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area

Conway is not the only city looking for change.

Myrtle Beach is already working on a similar rule and even passed a resolution last year urging lawmakers to pass a statewide hate crime law.

The Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission will give an update on where its ordinance stands at its next meeting on Jan 18.

South Carolina is one of two states without a state-wide hate crime law.

