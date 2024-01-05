SkyView
Bringing ‘HOPE’ back into the community

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hope means to have desire or expectations for something. Our senior citizens have hope that each new day will provide them with love, laughter and so much more.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) started “Project HOPE”, which stands for Helping Our Precious Elderly, in 1997.

RCSD representatives Tom Amaro and Margaret Sumpter spoke with WIS on their efforts to make the community’s elderly a priority with the “Project HOPE” Program.

