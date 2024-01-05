Bringing ‘HOPE’ back into the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hope means to have desire or expectations for something. Our senior citizens have hope that each new day will provide them with love, laughter and so much more.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) started “Project HOPE”, which stands for Helping Our Precious Elderly, in 1997.

RCSD representatives Tom Amaro and Margaret Sumpter spoke with WIS on their efforts to make the community’s elderly a priority with the “Project HOPE” Program.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.