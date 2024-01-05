91-year old woman with Alzheimer’s goes missing in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 91-year-old woman went missing in Kershaw County on Thursday.

Dorothy Adamson, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen by her family around 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD).

KCSD is currently searching for Adamson in the area around 1806 Lovett Road in Camden using drones and K9s.

The department encourages anyone who has seen Adamson or has relevant information to call 911.

